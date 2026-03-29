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Fresh snow in higher reaches of Himachal, orange warning of hailstorm in Shimla and 2 districts

Himachal Pradesh has received 87.4 mm of rain so far this month, 20 per cent less than the normal 108.8 mm.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 14:39 IST
India NewsShimlaSnowfallSnowHimachal PradeshHailstorm

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