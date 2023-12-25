Hamirpur BJP fumes over breaking of plaque bearing minister's name

Hamirpur (HP): The state BJP on Monday warned of an agitation if the government did not take any action against those who damaged a structure whose foundation stone was laid down by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. A foundation plaque which bore the name of the minister and marked the Taropka to Jamli Dham link road in Taropka village was removed and thrown down, according to a statement issued by BJP Hamirpur Mandal spokesperson Vikramjit Singh Banyal. He alleged that some people are committing petty acts of vandalism under the nose of the police and administration.
Earlier also a foundation stone plaque in Bhoranj assembly constituency was vandalised, he said.
Police have registered a case in the matter on the complaint of the BJP Mandal workers.