Hamirpur BJP fumes over breaking of plaque bearing minister's name

Hamirpur (HP): The state BJP on Monday warned of an agitation if the government did not take any action against those who damaged a structure whose foundation stone was laid down by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. A foundation plaque which bore the name of the minister and marked the Taropka to Jamli Dham link road in Taropka village was removed and thrown down, according to a statement issued by BJP Hamirpur Mandal spokesperson Vikramjit Singh Banyal. He alleged that some people are committing petty acts of vandalism under the nose of the police and administration.