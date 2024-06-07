Hamirpur reports 34 new cases of diarrhoea in 24 hours, total climbs to 286 in Himachal district

Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh: Thirty-four new diarrhoea cases were reported from 10 villages of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of patients in the district to 286, an official said on Friday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr R K Agnihotri said the 34 cases were detected till Thursday night.

Of the total 286 cases, 14 patients are in hospital while 193 have been discharged. The remaining patients are getting treated at home, he told PTI.

Twelve villages of Gram Panchayats Lamblu, Chamned, Gasota, Bafrin and Pandher in Hamirpur district have been reporting diarrhoea cases since last Friday. The area has a population of around 4,550.

A team of the health department visited the affected villages and advised people to take proper care, he added.