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Himachal: 4 tourists dead, 14 injured as tempo falls into gorge in Kullu

As many as 18 tourists have been rescued. Fourteen of them were injured and taken to the Community Health Centre Banjar for treatment.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 19:46 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 19:46 IST
India NewsSnowfallRainfallAccidentHimachal Pradeshaccidents

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