Himachal bypolls: 2-1 win cements CM Sukhu's authority, strengthens Congress majority in state

New Delhi: The 2-1 bypoll results in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday have not just helped Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu secure the safety of his government but also cemented his authority over the party in the hill state where dissenters were gunning for his head.

With the victories in Dehra and Nalagarh, Congress is back to its original number of 40 MLAs in a House of 68. Sukhu’s government had already bagged a majority on June 4 when Congress won four of the six seats that went to bypolls simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections.

The results of two tranches of bypolls also showed that the rebels – six Congress MLAs and three independents who supported the Congress before switching sides to BJP – ended up strengthening Sukhu as he managed to win six of the nine seats that went to bypolls in less than two month’s time.