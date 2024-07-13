Himachal bypolls: CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur wins Dehra seat

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's wife and Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur won Dehra bypolls by 9399 votes on Saturday.

Dehra is one of the three assembly constituencies besides Hamirpur and Nalagarh where bypolls were held in the state.

The seats fell vacant after the three independent legislators -- Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh) who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27 -- resigned from the House on March 22.

