Himachal CM Sukhu puts forth brave face amid crisis, claims support of 80% MLAs

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday expressed confidence that he will sail through the present political crisis as 80 per cent of MLAs are supporting him and that he will be able to sort out issues with others.

Sukhu sought to rubbish allegations levelled by Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh while insisting that the government under him has given the state an "honest" administration in the past 14 months.

Asked about Pratibha's allegation that a number of MLAs have raised issues with Sukhu's style of functioning, he said, "80 per cent of the Congress is together and in the rest of that 20 per cent, some people are upset with us over small matters. It is my responsibility to clear things, so I have had discussions with six disqualified Congress MLAs."

Sukhu said he does not know why the Himachal Congress chief has claimed that he was not taking people along. He said he regularly interacts with her.