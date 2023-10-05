Home
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Himachal CM Sukhu releases teaser of Shimla Flying Festival to be held in Junga

The festival is being organised jointly by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department and 'The Glide Inn' organisation.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 09:37 IST

Follow Us

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday released the teaser of Shimla Flying Festival-2023 to be held in Junga in the suburbs of Shimla from October 12 to 15.

The festival is being organised jointly by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department and 'The Glide Inn' organisation.

"As of now, when life is coming back to normal with all communication networks restored, we intend to start tourism activities in a big way and welcome tourists to enjoy all sorts of activities and adventure sports," the CM said, according to a statement.

He said the state suffered losses of about Rs 12,000 crore due to heavy rain, landslides, and floods for almost three months during the monsoon season.

On September 30, the CM announced a special package of Rs 4,500 for the people affected by rain-related disasters during the period between July 7 and September 30.

He said that the state government worked on a war footing to recover from the natural calamity, Sukhu said.

(Published 05 October 2023, 09:37 IST)
India News Himachal Pradesh

