Himachal CM Sukhu trains guns on Congress rebels: 'Deceived govt, their voters'

Sukhu represents the Nadaun assembly constituency which falls under Hamirpur district.

"Running from Sujanpur to Shimla and from Shimla to Delhi with folded hands for the fulfilment of the promises made by the Congress in the run-up to the last Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh did not yield results. I wished for justice, but got only humiliation," rebel party MLA Rajinder Rana had said in a Facebook post addressed to people of Himachal on Tuesday.

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal had said, "Some people will now call us rebels or traitors. But we aren't. We listened to our conscience. It was our personal decision."

Lashing out at the BJP, the chief minister alleged the BJP resorted to unconstitutional tactics to try and overthrow the government. But the people of the state have elected the government and it will complete its tenure, he asserted.