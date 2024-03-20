Himachal Congress prez Pratibha Singh refuses to contest LS polls emulating Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi: Himachal Congress president and sitting MP Pratibha Singh on Wednesday joined a list of party leaders refusing to enter the Lok Sabha election fray announcing that the ground situation is "not favourable", indicating further worsening of factional war in the state unit that barely saved itself earlier this month.

Singh's shock statement came at a time when the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government is still not out of the woods after six MLAs cross-voted that led to the victory of a BJP nominee in the Rajya Sabha elections.

"I have withdrawn my name and conveyed to the High Command that I will not contest the elections and will fully support any candidate which the party central leaders consider suitable," she said in Shimla.

She said she had toured the state extensively and "found that no worker is active and in such a situation, it is difficult to achieve success.... You cannot win polls just by distributing MPLAD funds."