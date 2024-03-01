Himachal Congress truce remains on shaky ground as disgruntled faction wants grievances addressed

While she did not categorically rule out changing sides saying "God knows what situation will occur in the time to come", Pratibha also did not give much weight to party observers' assertion that Sukhu will complete five years in office.

"Does it matter what observers say? Observers want this (Sukhu to continue) to happen. It is about what people want and what will happen," she said.

She also said the Congress is on a "weak wicket" while the "BJP is doing a lot of things" and doing it in a "better way". Her son and minister Vikramaditya is learnt to have got in touch with six disqualified MLAs while Pratibha found reason in the disqualified lawmakers going to the court as they have the right to fight for justice.

Asked about whether BJP would like to field her and Vikramaditya, she said she is not in touch with the BJP but added "God knows what situation will occur in the time to come".