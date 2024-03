Himachal crisis: BJP accuses Congress of unwarranted action against party rebels, independent MLAs

Shimla: The BJP on Monday accused the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh of using police and administration against party rebels and independent MLAs who voted in favour of the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The BJP State President Rajiv Bindal, in a statement issued here, said that the Congress is taking dictatorial decisions.

Raiding the houses and business outlets of MLAs, taking various types of actions against them and people associated with them, sending people to instigate fights and creating an atmosphere of fear in the entire state is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, he said.