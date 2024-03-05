Himachal crisis: Jai Ram Thakur says 7 BJP MLAs have received notices on 'ruckus' in state assembly

Shimla: Seven BJP MLAs have received notices for allegedly creating a ruckus in the Vidhan Sabha on February 28, Leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania confirmed that notices have been sent to some BJP MLAs, and said the matter has been referred to the Privileges Committee.

The speaker did not specify the number of legislators against who proceedings have been initiated.