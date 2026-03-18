Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Himachal govt bans 'party wear' for officials; says no political, religious comments on social media

Female employees are required to wear sarees, formal suits, salwars, churidars, or kurtas with dupattas, as well as trouser pants and shirts paired with chappals, sandals, or shoes.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 12:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsHimachal Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us