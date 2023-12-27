Himachal news wrap 2023: Tough year for Sukhu as monsoon fury compounds state's financial crunch

Shimla: It was the worst monsoon in living memory for most people in Himachal Pradesh, unleashing its fury just when the new Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government was settling in.

Rains lashed the state for several days during July-August. In Shimla district alone, there were three major landslides that killed nearly 30 people.

Altogether, 509 people died and 38 went missing in the state during the 2023 monsoon. Over 15,000 became homeless and the state government pegged the loss to public and private property at Rs 12,000 crore.

Already facing a financial crunch, the new Congress government failed to convince the Centre to declare this a national calamity and sanction the amount as a special relief package. From its own resources, it announced a package of Rs 4,500 crore for disaster-affected people.

Over the year, the government and the opposition BJP bickered over who was responsible for Himachal's money problems. The Sukhu government presented a “white paper”, arguing that it inherited a debt burden of Rs 76,000 crore from the previous BJP government.

The new dispensation shut down over 1,000 facilities, including schools and small health centres, set up by the previous government at the fag-end of its term. It said the BJP government hadn’t set aside funds for these units.