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Himachal: Nine people, including 9-year-old, bitten by stray dog in three days

About five months ago, a stray dog had bitten and injured 28 people in the Sujanpur market within a single hour.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsHimachal Pradeshstray dogHamirpur

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