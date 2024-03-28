Himachal Pradesh BJP workers welcome Congress rebel Rajinder Rana, NSUI activists show black flags

Hamirpur/Shimla: Congress rebel Rajinder Rana, now the BJP candidate for the Sujanpur assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, faced black flags from the NSUI activists but he also received a grand welcome from his supporters on visiting his constituency Thursday.

Rana, a three-time legislator hogged the limelight by defeating former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal in the 2017 assembly polls. He is one of the six disqualified Congress MLAs who, along with three Independent legislators, had voted in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha polls on February 27.

All the MLAs switched to the BJP on March 23 following which the six rebels including Rana, were given tickets from their respective assembly seats. Rana returned to his constituency after a month.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, raised slogans and displayed black flags at the Anu Chowk in Hamirpur as Rana’s vehicle passed by to reach the Kot Village in Sujanpur to attend a welcome ceremony.

Rana was accompanied by former BJP minister Bikram Thakur and was welcomed by the supporters at Kot Village in Sujanpur where the BJP workers raised slogans in his support.