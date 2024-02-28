Himachal Pradesh crisis: 'Kidnapped' Congress MLAs return to Shimla from Panchkula

Shimla/Panchkula: Six Congress MLAs, who had left for Haryana's Panchkula after cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, returned to Shimla on Wednesday.

The group also included three independent MLAs, who had accompanied the Congress MLAs to Panchkula on Tuesday.

All nine of them reached Himachal Pradesh Assembly and were greeted with thumping and slogans by BJP MLAs.

"Jai Shri Ram, Ban Gaya Kaam," the MLAs greeted them when they arrived.

The legislators, including Rajinder Rana and Ravi Thakur, had spent last night in a hotel in Panchkula and left this morning in a chopper from Tau Devi Lal Stadium, sources had earlier said.