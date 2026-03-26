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Himachal Pradesh High Court issues notices to EC, others on PIL challenging Anurag Sharma's election to Rajya Sabha

A bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi directed all the respondents to file their replies by May 21.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaHimachal PradeshElection CommissionHimachal Pradesh High Court

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