<p>Shimla: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himachal-pradesh-high-court">Himachal Pradesh High Court</a> has issued notices to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission of India</a>, the Central and state governments, the returning officer and MP Anurag Sharma on a PIL challenging Sharma's election as a Rajya Sabha member from the state.</p><p>Taking up a public interest litigation filed by Advocate Vinay Sharma, a bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi directed all the respondents to file their replies by May 21.</p>.EC probing glitch that marked all Bengal voters 'under adjudication': official.<p>Congress candidate Anurag Sharma was elected unopposed in the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh on March 9.</p><p>The petition alleged that Sharma was holding contracts with the state government at the time of filing his nomination, rendering him ineligible to contest the election.</p><p>Citing Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the petitioner argued that if a candidate holds an active contract with the government at the time of nomination, their candidature is deemed invalid.</p><p>It claimed that seven contracts held by Sharma were active at the time, but the returning officer failed to scrutinise his nomination and accepted it.</p>