Himachal Pradesh launches pilot nutrition project for women & kids in Una district

Una: A project to provide nutritious food to pregnant women and children up to two years of age will be run on a pilot basis in Una district, Himachal Pradesh's Health and Family Welfare Secretary M Sudha Devi said on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting here, she said Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to get the Women and Infants Integrated Interventions in Growth Study (WINGS) project.

It will be implemented in Una district on a pilot basis, the official said.