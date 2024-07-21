Himachal Pradesh sees weak monsoon; rain deficit 43% since Jun 1

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has received 43 per cent deficit rain so far as the South-West monsoon which arrived in the state on June 27 remains weak and erratic.

The state received 151.6 mm of rain against the normal rainfall of 266.4 mm between June 1 and July 21, according to the Met department.

Despite spells of heavy rain at isolated places, all 12 districts of the state logged a rain deficit, with Shimla recording 24 per cent and tribal Lahaul and Spiti district 74 per cent less rain.

Sirmaur district logged 58 per cent deficit rain, followed by Chamba-52 per cent, Kinnaur-51 per cent, Una-50 per cent, Hamirpur-47 per cent, Solan-43 per cent, Kullu-38 per cent, and Kangra-28 per cent.

The deficit in July till Sunday was 36 per cent with the state receiving 105.1 mm of rain against 165.3 mm.