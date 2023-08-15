Himachal rains: Death toll rises to 53, two more bodies recovered from Shimla temple

Two more bodies were pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed Shiv temple in Shimla on Tuesday and rescuers feared 10 more bodies are still trapped there as the death toll in the rain fury in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday night rose to 53, officials said.

The number of deaths in the twin landslide sites in Shimla's Summer Hill and Fagli has risen to 16, they said.

Heavy rains battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that blocked several roads and led to house collapse incidents.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army along with police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) resumed rescue operations at Summer Hill around 6 am, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told PTI.

The rescue operations were suspended on Monday night following heavy rainfall.

A total of 16 bodies have been recovered since Monday, 11 at the Shiv temple and five at Fagli, he said, adding more than 10 people are feared still buried at the Shiv temple site.