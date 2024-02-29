Himachal Pradesh Speaker disqualifies 6 Congress MLAs, who cross-voted for BJP, from Assembly 'with immediate effect'

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified six MLAs who defected from the Congress and cross-voted in favour of the BJP in Rajya Sabha polls.

"Six MLAs, who contested on Congress symbol, attracted provisions of anti-defection law against themselves...I declare that the six people cease to be members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly with immediate effect," the Speaker announced.

The MLAs had cross-voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday, leading to the defeat of their party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

These MLAs, namely Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Inder Dutt lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Divender Kumar (Bhutto), who had left for Panchkula after voting on Tuesday, had returned to Shimla on Wednesday morning and left before the central Congress observers reached Shimla.

According to reports, the MLAs were "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and were seeking his replacement.

The Congress has accused the six MLAs of defying the earlier whip on the Rajya Sabha polls.

(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...