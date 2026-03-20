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Himachal Pradesh to levy orphan and widow cess on petrol and diesel, CM tables bill in Assembly

The state government decided to impose this cess with the specific objective of providing assistance to orphaned children and widows.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 14:14 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 14:14 IST
Himachal PradeshdieselPetrolcesswidoworphan

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