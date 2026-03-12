<p>Shimla/Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: A minor argument between a couple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/himachal-pradesh">Himachal Pradesh</a>'s Mandi district turned ugly after the woman threw boiling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/milk">milk</a> on her husband's face when he asked her not to use her mobile phone.</p>.<p>Dharampal, who suffered minor injuries in the incident that took place in Jamnol village of the Sarkaghat area on Tuesday night, lodged a police complaint against his wife, Neena, for deliberately throwing boiling milk on him.</p>.MP Woman bites farmer's fingers over ugly milk dispute, gets booked.<p>A case was registered against Neena under Section 125 of the BNS for rashly or negligently endangering human life or personal safety, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The couple argued over some matter while having dinner, following which Dharampal told his wife not to use her mobile phone and to stay quiet.</p>.<p>However, Neena lost her temper and threw boiling milk on his face.</p>.<p>Hearing Dharampal scream, family members came in and immediately took him to the hospital.</p>