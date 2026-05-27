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Himachal Pradesh's Sissu sits on ‘time bomb’ as expanding glacial lake threatens 34 settlements

Experts have cautioned that heavy rainfall, avalanches, landslides, or the collapse of glacier masses could trigger a catastrophic flood downstream.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsFloodRainfallHimachal Pradeshglaciers

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