Himachal Speaker cautions LoP, other BJP leaders to mind their words

Shimla: Taking strong exception to derogatory remarks made by leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, against him, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday cautioned him and other BJP leaders to exercise restraint and refrain from casting aspersions on the chair.

"The matters discussed in the House can be reviewed and raised only in the House and not in public domain as it amounts to contempt of the House and warrants action under his (Speaker's) constitutional rights," Pathania said, while addressing media persons here.

The BJP leaders should maintain the dignity of the House and also their dignity and refrain from commenting on the decisions and rulings given in the House in conformity with the Speaker's constitutional rights, failing which he would be constrained to take action under constitutional provisions, he added.