Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Himachal's Rs 54,928 cr Budget for 2026-27 pegs revenue deficit at Rs 6,577 cr

The revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 40,361 crore in 2026-27, while revenue expenditure is expected at Rs 46,938 crore, and the total deficit is pegged at Rs 6,755 crore.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 16:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 March 2026, 16:42 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshSukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Follow us on :

Follow Us