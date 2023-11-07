HP cryptocurrency scam: Fraudsters sent top agents sent on foreign trips, targeted road project oustees

Shimla: The fraudsters behind the Rs 2,500-crore cryptocurrency scam in Himachal Pradesh targeted people who received compensation for the land acquired for road projects and also offered corporate-style motivation to their top-performing agents by sending them on foreign trips, an SIT probe has revealed.

The best performing agents roping in the maximum number of investors were sent on foreign trips to Thailand, Dubai and other places and about 2,000 such trips were made. A sum of Rs 3.5 crore was incurred on trips to abroad, Abhishek Dhullar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Northern Range, who is heading the SIT, told PTI on Tuesday.