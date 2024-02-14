HPSSC paper leak case: Three more arrested

Hamirpur: The Special Investigation Team of the vigilance department has arrested three more persons in connection with the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) paper leak case, an official said on Wednesday.

The three arrested on Tuesday night are the wife, sister and brother-in-law of Ravi, a retired inspector of the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) who was arrested on February 9 along with a dhaba owner Sohan.

All the three had appeared in the HP Secretariat examination (clerk) held in April 2023.