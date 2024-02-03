JP Nadda terms Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra

Addressing a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala, Nadda said Kharge spoke in Parliament on Friday for more than an hour but made no reference to the statement of his party MP who is also the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister (D K Shivakumar).

"The opposition is demanding caste census whereas we believe that there are four castes in the country - poor, women, youth and farmers. Plans have been made for their upliftment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.