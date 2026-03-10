Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Kavinder Gupta sworn in as Himachal Pradesh governor, says post belongs to no political party

The governor works for the overall development of the state and society, he said and added that the contribution of everyone is needed for nation building.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 17:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 17:53 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHimachal PradeshKavinder Gupta

Follow us on :

Follow Us