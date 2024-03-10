'Legacy' revolt keeps Himachal politics boiling

The ruling party could manage just 34 votes, one less than the majority mark, raising question marks about the government's stability. The nine MLAs who cross-voted were herded by the saffron camp to Haryana’s Panchkula but the Congress immediately swung into action by disqualifying six of them from the Assembly. However, the crisis deepened with Vikramaditya quitting the cabinet, though he took back the resignation after the intervention of party observers who bought a temporary truce.