Lok Sabha polls: Himachal Pradesh to vote in single phase on June 1

The Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on June 1.

The state has four Lok Sabha constituencies which are Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla and in the 2019 general elections BJP candidates won in all the four constituencies.

The Election Commission has launched a special campaign in Himachal Pradesh to maximise voter turnout in 414 polling stations which registered less than 60 per cent voting in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Bypolls to six assembly seats that fell vacant after disqualification of Congress MLAs would be held simultaneously with four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh in the last phase on June 1.

The main focus of the campaign -- "Mission 414" -- is increasing the vote percentage in 414 identified polling stations which registered less than 60 percent voting in the last Lok Sabha polls, Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh, Maneesh Garg told PTI on Monday.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday. The first notification will be on March 20, and the first phase of the polls will kick off on April 19.

(With DHNS and PTI inputs)