<p>Shimla: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> squeeze has brought back 'chulhas' at even such hotels as Hotel Holiday Home, or HHH, the official caterer to the Vidhan Sabha, and an entity under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/himachal-pradesh">Himachal Pradesh</a> Tourism Development Corporation.</p>.<p>The shift has not been without hassles, as the cooking staff contends with longer cooktime to maintain the same flavour.</p>.<p>According to a hotel employee, the cooks come at 7 am in the morning and start preparations, putting in firewood on a seven-metre-long chulha, which cooks four dishes at a given time.</p>.<p>"Traditional practices are more time-consuming, and take three hours more to prepare food for 600-700 people, including those eating lunch in Vidhan Sabha," Arun Dulta, who supervises the Kitchen in HHH, told PTI.</p>.<p>Chinese items have been the most conspicuous casualty of the gas crisis. They have been taken off the menu because they require high-flame cooking, and focus is now on Indian items like rajma, dal, Kadi, mushroom, dishes of paneer and vegetables, roti and rice, said another hotel staffer.</p>.<p>According to Dulta, the hotel has roped in around a dozen more cooks and helpers for the Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha.</p>.Bengaluru LPG crisis: Panic booking, visits to agencies by domestic users come down .<p>Meanwhile, cook Dhani Ram Sharma said the food cooked on chulha, also known as 'char' in the local dialect, has better flavour and taste because of slow processing.</p>.<p>"Compared to fast cooking gas stoves, food cooked on chulhas never causes gastric issues," he said.</p>.<p>The kitchen has been sourcing firewood from depots to sustain its operations.</p>.<p>Beli Ram, a member of the cooking staff, said they are pulling out all stops to ensure business is not hit.</p>.<p>So far, the legislators have sworn by the quality of the food cooked on woodfire.</p>.<p>"The flavour of food is better and healthier," has been the verdict.</p>