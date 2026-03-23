Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

LPG crunch brings back woodfire cooking at hotel catering to MLAs in Himachal Pradesh

According to Dulta, the hotel has roped in around a dozen more cooks and helpers for the Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 13:33 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshLPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us