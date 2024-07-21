Man dies by suicide following police raid at his house in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur: A man whose house was raided by the police following a complaint that he possessed an unlicensed rifle allegedly committed suicide here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Raghubir Singh, a resident of Telkar village in Nadaun area, the police said.

Singh's wife, Lata Devi, alleged that following a complaint by Babu Ram that her husband possessed a 12-bore rifle without a licence, their house was searched in the presence of local Pradhan Sarita Devi and Ward Panch Prakash Chand on Friday night.