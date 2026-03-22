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Massive landslide in Himachal's Mandi; nine houses evacuated

A landslide occurred in Kotli subdivision following intermittent rains over the past three days.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsLandslideHimachal PradeshMandi

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