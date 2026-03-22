<p>Shimla: Directions were issued to evacuate nine houses in Ropru village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himachal-pradesh">Himachal Pradesh's</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandi">Mandi</a> district on Sunday following a massive landslide.</p>.<p>A landslide occurred in Kotli subdivision following intermittent rains over the past three days. A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cow">cow shed</a> was completely damaged, while large boulders and debris remain precariously perched on the hillside, continuing to pose a grave and immediate threat to the village below.</p>.<p>Officials and the former Pradhan (village head) rushed to the scene and directed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/evacuation">evacuation</a> of the nine houses that had been endangered. A video of the landslide went viral on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/internet">internet</a>.</p>.<p>Hill-cutting work is currently being carried out at the location over the village, residents said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the local Meteorological station on Sunday issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts on Monday and Thursday.</p>.Heavy snowfall shuts 565 roads, disrupts power supply across Himachal Pradesh.<p>It also predicted a wet spell in the state over the next five days, even as the weather remained dry on Sunday and bright sunshine greeted the people.</p>.<p>Light <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rain">rain</a> or snow is likely at isolated places in the state on March 24, 25, 27, and 28, and at a few places on March 23, as a fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from March 26, the MeT station said.</p>.<p>The minimum temperatures, which rose marginally, are expected to maintain the rising trend for the next two to three days, while maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2 to 5 degrees during the next four to five days.</p>.<p>Kukumseri was the coldest with a low of minus 3.1 degrees, while maximum temperatures witnessed an appreciable rise, and Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 30.2 degrees Celsius.</p>