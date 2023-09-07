Meat-eaters causing disasters in Himachal: IIT-Mandi director stokes controversy

IIT-Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera has stirred a controversy after he asked students to take a pledge not to eat meat while claiming that landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh are happening because of cruelty on animals.

"Himachal Pradesh will have a significant downfall...if we do not stop butchering animals. You are butchering animals there... the innocent animals. It has a symbiotic relationship with the degradation of the environment as well... which you cannot see right now but is there...," Behera said.

"It is having landslides, cloudbursts and many other things again and again, these are all effects of cruelty on animals...people eat meat," he added while addressing the students, a video of which is doing the rounds on social media.