Met issues 'yellow' alert in Himachal Pradesh, over 40 roads closed

Rains continued to lash parts of the state with Jogindernagar logging the highest rainfall of 80 mm since Thursday, followed by 79.8 mm in Palampur, 65 mm in Baijnath, 51.2 mm in Poanta Sahib, 34.5 mm in Shimla, 27 mm in Dehra Gopipur , 26.5 mm in Dhaulakuan, 25 mm in Gohar, 16 mm each in Dharampur and Kasauli, 12.4 mm in Kangra and 10 mm in Nahan, they said.