National Highway among 70 roads shut as rain in Himachal Pradesh triggers landslides

Shimla: Rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh triggered landslides on Monday, prompting the authorities to close more than 70 roads, including a national highway.

The Shimla-Kinnaur Road (National Highway 5) was blocked near the Nathpa sliding point in Kinnaur district, officials said.

According to the state's Emergency Operation Centre, 70 roads -- 31 in Mandi, 26 in Shimla, four each in Sirmaur and Kinnaur, two each in Hamirpur and Kullu and one in Kangra districts -- besides National Highway 5, are closed for traffic.

It added that 84 transformers and 51 water schemes were also affected.