Need Maggi at 2 am? Himachal residents can now grocery shop anytime as stores go 24x7

<p>With the latest changes to state's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/labour-laws">labour laws</a>, residents in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/himachal-pradesh"> Himachal Pradesh </a>may soon be able to order food, shop for essentials or access services even at 2 am, as the state government has allowed shops and commercial establishments to operate round the clock.</p><p>Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the decision while chairing a review meeting of the Labour and Employment Department on Tuesday evening. He said the government has amended the Himachal Pradesh Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1969, along with the related rules, to strengthen the implementation of the law across the state.</p><p>Under the revised provisions, shops and commercial establishments will be permitted to remain open 24x7.</p>.Their discount, our loss: Bengaluru eateries flag hidden discounts by food delivery platforms.<p>“This will provide greater flexibility to businesses and enable consumers to shop at their convenience,” Sukhu said.</p><p>The chief minister also directed the department to fully digitise the delivery of all its services, including the issuance of certificates and licences, to make them more accessible to the public.</p><p>He further instructed officials to ensure that beneficiaries receive welfare scheme benefits without delays.</p><p>Highlighting the government's employment-generation measures, Sukhu said youths are being offered a 50 per cent subsidy to purchase e-taxis under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojana-2023.</p><p>“In the financial year 2026-27, 500 more youth will be provided a 50 per cent subsidy for purchasing e-taxis, for which a provision of Rs 50 crore has been made in the budget,” he said.</p><p>The chief minister added that around 500 young people would also receive a 50 per cent capital subsidy through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during the current financial year for the purchase of e-rickshaws.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>