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Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Need Maggi at 2 am? Himachal residents can now grocery shop anytime as stores go 24x7

'This will provide greater flexibility to businesses and enable consumers to shop at their convenience, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 11:02 IST
India NewsHimachal Pradeshlabour lawsshops

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