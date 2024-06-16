NRI assaulted in Himachal: Punjab Police registers Zero FIR; minister writes to CM Sukhu

In his letter to Sukhu, drawing his attention to the incident, the Punjab minister said, "As you are well aware that in this peak summer season tourists from Punjab and all across the world come to visit Himachal Pradesh. This highly condemnable and unfortunate incident shall impact tourism in the state if we collectively do not take strict action against the culprits." "Therefore, I shall be highly grateful if you look into the matter personally and please direct the concerned authorities to thoroughly enquire the matter. I would also request some of your precious time to personally discuss this unpleasant incident," he added.