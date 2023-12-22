Opposition BJP stages walkout from HP Assembly over unemployment issue

On the fourth day of the Winter Session, the BJP legislators said that giving jobs to five lakh youths was one of the main guarantees of the Congress made on the eve of the last Assembly polls. They tore and burnt degrees (not original) as a symbolic protest.

"The situation has become so bad that today, the frustrated unemployed youths are thinking of burning their degrees and we have given a symbolic expression to their pain," Thakur said.

Rather than providing jobs, the state government terminated the services of about 10,000 outsourced employees. including 2,000 in the health sector who rendered their service during the Covid-19 pandemic.