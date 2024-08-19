Over 100 roads shut in Himachal amid heavy rains, Met sounds yellow alert

Shimla: Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, blocking vehicular movement on 107 roads and disrupting 91 power schemes, officials said.

The Shimla Meteorological Department has sounded a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in isolated parts of the state till Wednesday and cautioned of the possibility of damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses.

The state emergency operation centre said 48 roads are shut in Shimla, 24 each in Mandi and Kullu, seven in Kangra, two in Kinnaur, one each in Sirmaur and Una districts.

The rains also disrupted 91 power and 36 water supply schemes in the state, the centre said.