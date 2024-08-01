Home
himachal pradesh

Over 30 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 August 2024, 03:25 IST

Shimla: Over 30 people are missing following a cloudburst in Jhakhari area of Rampur subdivision of Shimla district early Thursday, officials said.

Roads have been washed away and a hydropower project in the area has also been damaged, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap told PTI.

Drones are also being used to locate the missing people, he added.

Published 01 August 2024, 03:25 IST
