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Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Over 6 lakh vehicles reach Shimla in past 24 days; jump in tourist inflow amid summer heat

This May, tourists were seen driving to the key hill destinations in Himachal Pradesh with as many as 6,31,000 vehicles reaching Shimla in the past 24 days.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 06:14 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 06:14 IST
India NewsShimlasummer vacationSummer HolidaysHimachal PradeshsummerTrending

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