<p>Hill stations remain a popular escape from the scorching summer heat, with many families and groups of friends planning vacations to cooler destinations such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/travel/queen-hill-stations-713642.html">Shimla</a>, Darjeeling, Kashmir, and other high-altitude regions during the holiday season.</p><p>This May, tourists were seen driving to the key <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/travel/hills-are-calling-724485.html">hill destinations</a> in Himachal Pradesh with as many as 6,31,000 vehicles reaching Shimla in the past 24 days. 3,70,000 vehicles reached the state capital from the Chandigarh-Kalka side, while a sizable number was routed via Kinnaur, Bilaspur and Kullu, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported. </p><p>It was reported that 70,000 reached Shimla in the last 72 hours.</p>.From tourism to treatment: Can Kashmir emerge as a medical tourism hub?.<p>The sudden surge in tourist inflow has resulted in traffic issues and parking concerns. </p><p>ASP Abhishek told PTI Videos that the rush is mounting pressure on the traffic infrastructure, but necessary measures are being taken to handle the situation. </p>.<p>“In response to the ever-increasing vehicular pressure, special arrangements have been made across the city. Shimla has been divided into five zones and the responsibility to manage traffic has been entrusted to a gazetted officer in each,” the officer said.</p>.Himalayan overload: Tourism boom pushes fragile hills to breaking point.<p>“Volunteers are also being enlisted to assist in managing traffic, while police are facilitating the use of alternative routes to ease congestion within the city,” he added, noting that vehicles heading to Upper Shimla are being diverted via the Shoghi-Mehli route, the officer said.</p>