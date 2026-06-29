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Patients' ordeal at IGMC Shimla: Hospital says lift was non-functional, other arrangements were in place

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Rahul Rao said that the institution remains committed to providing quality medical services.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsShimlaHimachal PradeshHealthcare

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