himachal pradesh

Polish paraglider stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra after mid-air collision

A free-flying paraglider from Poland got stranded on a hill in Kangra on Sunday after colliding with another paraglider mid-air, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 08:58 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 08:58 IST
India NewsHimachal Pradesh

