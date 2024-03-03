'Pressure tactics' will not salvage Sukhu's government, say Himachal Independent MLAs

The Independent MLAs -- K L Thakur (Nalagarh), Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), and Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) -- were among the nine MLAs who voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from the state on August 27.

The MLAs supporting the Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi failed to reach the half-way mark in the 68-member House.

The Independent MLAs in the state allege that raids were conducted at their business firms and Congress workers burnt their effigies.

They further allege that the road leading to the house of Congress rebel and MLA Lahaul and Spiti Ravi Thakur was closed after he cross-voted against his party.

"The chief minister should not adopt a vindictive attitude and should refrain from acting out of vengeance," remarked Hoshiyar Singh, Independent MLA from Dehra, to PTI.

"We have the right to vote and have voted in the interest of the state," he added, condemning the actions of the Congress government.

"Not even a single work was done in my assembly segment in the past one year, and I had stopped giving the demi-official (DO) notes for the past eight months," Singh further stated.

Following the disqualification of the rebel Congress MLAs, the effective strength of the House has reduced from 68 to 62, while the number of Congress MLAs has shrunk from 40 to 34.

The BJP holds 25 MLAs, and the remaining three are Independents.