Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Priest found dead in Himachal's Shimla; murder case registered

Sunil Das (45), a native of Maharashtra, was a priest at the Bhuteshwar Maharaj temple in Kanti village of the district since March 2021, police said.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 10:21 IST

Follow Us

Police here have registered a case of murder against unknown people after the body of a priest was found near a temple in a village here, officials said on Sunday.

Sunil Das (45), a native of Maharashtra, was a priest at the Bhuteshwar Maharaj temple in Kanti village of the district since March 2021, police said.

According to a complaint by one Kamal Singh, he got a call from Satya Pal on Saturday afternoon informing him that he wanted to call the priest to his house for a ceremony but his phone was switched off.

The duo went to the temple, which is located at an isolated place, and found the door of the priest's cottage on the temple premises locked. Upon looking around, they found his body with injury marks in the bushes nearby, police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unknown people and an investigation is underway, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 August 2023, 10:21 IST)
India NewsShimlaHimachal Pradesh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT